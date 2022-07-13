Actor Rhea Chakraborty Charged In Drugs Case Involving Sushant Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty and 34 others were named in the chargesheet by the NCB.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in 2020, by the country's anti-drugs agency.

A chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) names her and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.

Ms Chakraborty has been charged with purchasing and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused.

The NCB has said she received and delivered marijuana to Sushant Singh. She also made payments for it at his instance, they said.

If held guilty, Rhea Chakraborty could face over 10 years in jail.

The actor has called the allegations against her a “witch-hunt”.

Ms Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month after her arrest.

The NCB launched a probe into the drug use in Bollywood and the television industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh, 34, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The CBI is probing his death, which the police had said was a suicide.