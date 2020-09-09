Rhea Chakraborty Knew Of 'Every Drug Delivery, Payment', Says Agency

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected by the court

The statement of actor Rhea Chakraborty has made it clear that she is an "active member of a drug syndicate" and used to procure drugs for the consumption of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau has told a Mumbai court. The Central agency arrested the 28-year-old actor today in connection with drugs-related allegations in the case after three rounds of questioning.

The officials did not apply for her custody, claiming that they have got all the information and evidence they need. Her bail plea has been rejected by the court and she is spending the night in jail.

The 28-year-old actor, the agency claimed in its remand application, used to "manage the finances for drug procurement" along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was in the know about "every delivery and payment" and sometimes confirmed payment and even the choice of drugs, the agency said.

The agency also said Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested on Friday, has revealed that he used to facilitate the drug delivery through Abdel Basit Parihar by Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid. The three men were purported drug dealers who allegedly had links with Sushant Singh Rajput and have been arrested.

The agency said drug deliveries were received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput, one of them being his house manager Samuel Miranda. The other was his cook Dipesh Sawant. Both men have voluntarily confessed to their role in the matter, the agency said.

In an interview to NDTV, Rhea Chakraborty had admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput used to smoke marijuana, but denied that she used drugs or helped in procuring them.

"I tried to control him... I have never spoken to a (drug) dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test," she had told NDTV.

Rhea Chakraborty – accused by Sushant Singh's family of mentally harassing him, exploiting him for money and having a role in his death – has been the focus of investigation by three Central agencies.

Besides the NCB, she is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the economic aspect is being looked into by the Enforcement Directorate.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, she has also been repeatedly targeted and vilified on social media – a situation she has termed "witch-hunt".

Today her lawyer Satish Manshinde said her arrest was a "travesty of Justice" and that three Central agencies were "hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues".

While being taken away by the officials after her arrest today, Rhea Chakraborty waved to the media, signaling her intention to fight back.