Priyanka Chopra Offers Prayers At Ayodhya Ram Mandir With Nick And Malti

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas posed for pictures with their daughter Malti Marie after prayers (PTI)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick Jonas, in a kurta, were photographed at the temple after they offered their prayers. The actor carried Malti, dressed in a peach outfit, in her arms. Later, they all posed for pictures with the priests.

Earlier in the day, the star couple was seen exiting the Ayodhya airport with their daughter.

It is their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony on January 22. The ceremony was attended by a host of film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai where she showcased her upcoming production venture "Women of My Billion", a documentary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)