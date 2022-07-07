Actor-Politician Raj Babbar Gets 2-Year Jail Term In 1996 Assault Case

Raj Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. (File)

A court in Lucknow announced a two-year jail term for Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him. The polling officer had lodged a First information Report (FIR) against Raj Babbar during an election in May 1996. The complaint was lodged at the Wazirganj police station here. At that time, Raj Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party. Raj Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)