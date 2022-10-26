Actor Nayanthara, Husband Did Not Break Surrogacy Law, Says Tamil Nadu

Actor Nayanthara and her director husband Vignesh Shivan did not violate any surrogacy rules, the Tamil Nadu health department said in its report today. The couple recently announced that they became parents to twin boys.

In its report, the Tamil Nadu government said that the surrogate mother was of eligible age. It added that the woman already has a child.

Surrogacy laws were amended in January to ensure it is not commercially exploited. There was a controversy in June this year about a minor being forced to donate oocytes, after which the state government brought in more stringent guidelines.

There was wide-ranging speculation that Nayanthara and her husband may have conceived the babies before the law was amended.

Giving a clean chit to the couple, the Tamil Nadu health department said, "The hospital did not maintain the oocytes registry, the couple's treatment details and the surrogate mother's health condition."

The hospital now faces action for alleged violation of the Indian Medical Council's guidelines.

The couple got married this June after dating for around five years. Nayanthara is set to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Surrogacy has been a talking point since actor Shah Rukh Khan announced the birth of his youngest, AbRam. The third child of the actor and his wife Gauri Khan, AbRam was born in May 2013 through surrogacy, according to media reports.

In March 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he had become a father to twins - a boy and a girl - through surrogacy.