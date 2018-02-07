Actor Jeetendra Accused Of Sexual Assault By His Cousin

Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, is the complainant's maternal cousin.
A complaint has been filed with the Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police.
As per the complaint, the alleged incident took place in January 1971, when the victim was 18 and Jeetendra was 28 and the actor "arranged" for the survivor to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the set of his movie without her "awareness".
The complainant has claimed that on the night they reached Shimla, Jeetendra returned to the room in an inebriated state, joined the two separate beds and sexually assaulted her.
Jeetendra, 75, is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry.