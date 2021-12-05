Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped From Leaving India Over Extortion Case

Jacqueline Fernandes is to be questioned again, say agency sources. File photo.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was today stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular). The Enforcement Directorate had opened a LOC against the actor in the Sukesh Chandrasekar case. Ms Fernandez wanted to go to Dubai for a show. She will now be brought to Delhi for questioning, ED sources say.

The probe agency has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. The central agency has unearthed evidence showing financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Ms Fernandez. A horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Ms Fernandez, the ED has said in its charge sheet, according to sources.

Investigation into alleged proceeds of crime reaching the Bollywood actor from Sukesh is still on, and the actor is to be questioned again.

Along with Ms Fernandez, the charge sheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Ms Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned.

Chandrashekar had earlier told the media that he had gifted a car to Ms Fatehi.

Earlier, a representative of Nora Fatehi had said that she "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the representative said, adding that the actor is cooperating in the probe.