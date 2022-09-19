Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned For 7 Hours In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was today questioned for over 7 hours by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The extortion case is linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This was the second time that the actor was summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

Last Wednesday, Ms Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Ms Fernandez's agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.