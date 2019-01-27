Actor Isha Koppikar Joins BJP As Head Of Women Transport Wing

Isha Koppikar joined BJP in the presence of Nitin Gadkari.

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. She has been appointed as the working president of the BJP's women transport wing, news agency ANI reported.



Ms Koppikar made her Bollywood debut in 2002 in Ram Gopal Varma's "Company". She has also appeared in Tamil, Telegu, Marathi and Kannada films.

Ms Koppikar's appointment comes a day after a BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe at Congress saying, "they want to contest the coming elections by banking on chocolatey faces."

After the remark sparked controversy, however, he clarified saying he was referring to only actors and not political leaders. "I would like to tell my friends in media that if there is such a statement, then they should cross-check it. I used the term chocolaty face for Bollywood actors. I did not use it for any political leader," he said.

