'Chocolatey Face Remark For Actors, Not Political Leaders': BJP Leader

Kailash Vijayvargiya mentioned Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan in his comments.

After a major political controversy broke out over his "chocolatey face" remark, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday chose to offer a clarification that his much-hyped comment was directed towards Bollywood actors, and not against any political leader.

"I would like to tell my friends in media that if there is such a statement, then they should cross-check it. I used the term chocolaty face for Bollywood actors. I did not use it for any political leader," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party for appointing Priyanka Gandhi as a General Secretary and in-charge for the party affairs for eastern Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Mr Vijayvargiya on Saturday said: "This shows the dearth of self-confidence in them".

"They don't have any leader. That is why they want to contest the coming elections by banking on chocolatey faces. Somebody takes Kareena Kapoor's name while others ask for Salman Khan. Now they have brought in Priyanka Gandhi," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi will take charge as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from the first week of February, reports said.