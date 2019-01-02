Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Joins BJP

All India | Reported by | Updated: January 02, 2019 18:18 IST
The 70-year-old Bengali actor Moushumi Chatterjee met with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday


New Delhi: 

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joined the ruling BJP today, months before the national election due by May. In 2004, she had contested the national election as a Congress candidate in Bengal.

The 70-year-old Bengali actor met with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, according to reports.

After she was defeated in the Calcutta North-East constituency in 2004, Ms Chatterjee apparently retreated from active politics.

She was seen in a number of films, including the critically acclaimed Deepika Padukone-starrer "Piku".

