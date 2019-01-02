Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Joins BJP

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joined the ruling BJP today, months before the national election due by May. In 2004, she had contested the national election as a Congress candidate in Bengal.
The 70-year-old Bengali actor met with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, according to reports.
After she was defeated in the Calcutta North-East constituency in 2004, Ms Chatterjee apparently retreated from active politics.
She was seen in a number of films, including the critically acclaimed Deepika Padukone-starrer "Piku".