Juhi Chawla Approaches Court To Stop 5G Services In India. What They Said

Juhi Chawla's plea claimed 5G technology will cause permanent damage to Earth's ecosystem

The Delhi High Court today questioned actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

Justice JR Midha said the plaintiffs, Juhi Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.

Juhi Chawla's plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the Earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Juhi Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, claims that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G becomes a reality, "no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)