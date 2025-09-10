When Jackie Shroff Took A Few Brandy Shots Before Kissing Scenes With Madhuri Dixit And Juhi Chawla: "I Was Very Embarrassed"

Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla starred alongside Jackie Shroff in several films during the 1990s when they were at the peak of their careers. In an old interview, Jackie Shroff spoke about feeling embarrassed while filming some intimate scenes with the duo in different films and how he even resorted to alcohol to relax a little.

Referring to two films, particularly those in which Jackie Shroff filmed kissing scenes with Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, he revealed that he had always "felt shy" during such sequences.

In the interview, Jackie Shroff said, "I had a kissing scene with Madhuri Dixit in Vardi and with Juhi Chawla in Aaina. I was extremely embarrassed and even took a few shots of brandy to get through the scenes. After that, people started calling me 'Sexy Shroff,' but the truth is, I have always felt shy during such moments."

While Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit's Vardi was a box-office success, the actress had later expressed some objections about certain scenes.

Madhuri Dixit was reportedly disappointed by her limited screen time as a cancer patient in Vardi and the bold scenes with Jackie Shroff.

Other Jackie Shroff Films With Madhuri Dixit And Juhi Chawla

Jackie Shroff also collaborated with Madhuri Dixit in Ram Lakhan, which was a blockbuster. They appeared together in 100 Days as well.

Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla worked on several films such as Bandish, Gang, and Talaashi, among others.

