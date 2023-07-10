Actor Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in financial fraud case

Ameesha Patel pleaded not guilty in the case (File)

Actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the civil court in Ranchi on Monday in connection with a case of financial fraud against her.

Patel appeared before the court of senior division judge DN Shukla and pleaded not guilty in the case.

The case dates back to 2018 when a Jharkhand-based film producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, filed a case of fraud against the actor after a cheque from her bounced.

According to the petitioner, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's account for the production of a film titled 'Desi Magic'.

Patel, however, did not proceed with the film and sent a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore, which allegedly did not clear at the bank.

The complainant's advocate, Smita Pathak, said the actor was asked to appear before the court on June 21. "But she did not, citing her pre-planned engagements. We have urged for mediation in the case," Pathak said.