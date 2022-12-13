Accused Of Horse-Trading, BJP Leader's Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders have accused BJP of trying to poach its newly elected councillors in Delhi. (File)

Delhi BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MP Sanjay Singh, after being accused of horse-trading.

Mr Chandolia, who is in-charge of BJP's northwest Delhi unit and a former mayor, alleged that Mr Kejriwal was part of a "conspiracy" to accuse his party of trying to poach the AAP councillors.

Mr Chandolia on Tuesday filed the complaint with ACB against Mr Kejriwal, Mr Singh and some councillors of the party, for being accused of horse-trading.

He said in his complaint that he never spoke to anyone or indulged in any horse-trading.

"The allegations levelled against me are false, baseless, concocted and far from the truth. I specifically state that I neither called nor made Adesh Gupta talk to anyone and have not offered any money to anyone," he stated in the complaint.

Mr Singh, in a press conference last Sunday, alleged that a person named Yogesh called ward AAP councillor Runakshi Sharma telling that Delhi BJP president Gupta wanted to talk to her.

Mr Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP of AAP, also alleged that the BJP leaders were offering Rs 10 crore each for 10 municipal councillors for switching sides and joining the BJP. For all this, he alleged that BJP had a budget of Rs 100 crore.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of trying to poach its newly elected councillors ahead of the election of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

However, it was said by Mr Gupta that the BJP was prepared to play its role as a "strong opposition" and the AAP could have its mayor. Mr Gupta stepped down as Delhi BJP president on Monday.

The AAP won 134 of 250 wards in MCD polls earlier this month. There were speculations that the BJP may try to contest the post of mayor despite not having the requisite numbers in the MCD House.

BJP lost its 15-year rule at the civic body to the AAP, by managing to win only 104 of the wards in the polls.

