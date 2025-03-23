"Accused Not Freed": Disha Salian Father's Lawyer On Sushant Singh Case Closure Report

The recent filing of closure reports by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death cases of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) has sparked fresh debates and controversies.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father, has responded strongly to the CBI's move, asserting that a closure report does not automatically exonerate the accused and that further investigation can still be ordered.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mr Ojha emphasised that the closure report filed by the CBI in the cases related to Sushant Rajput does not mean that the accused are off the hook.

"First of all, there has been no authentic statement from CBI on the closure report. Even after a closure report is submitted, it does not imply that the accused are freed. There is always the possibility that the court could reject the report if it finds it unsatisfactory or if further evidence emerges. The court could order further investigations, issue fresh charge sheets, or even issue arrest warrants against the accused, as seen in cases like the Aarushi Talwar murder case," he said.

Mr Ojha further clarified that he had not yet seen the closure report and that the CBI had not provided any official or authentic statement regarding its findings.

He cited examples of previous high-profile cases, such as that of Justice Nirmal Yadav, where the courts had ordered further investigations after rejecting closure reports.

"The court may not accept the closure report if it finds the investigation incomplete or unsatisfactory. In such cases, a fresh charge sheet may be filed, or even arrest warrants could be issued," he added.

Addressing the ongoing political debates surrounding the case, Mr Ojha firmly rejected the notion that political motivations were driving the case.

"While politicians may have their own agenda, this case is about seeking justice for Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, not political gains. The legal process should remain independent and focused on finding the truth, not influenced by political dynamics," Mr Ojha added.

He also detailed the legal steps taken by Disha Salian's father in his fight for justice. According to Mr Ojha, Disha's father had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in September 2023, prompting the Maharashtra government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by December of the same year.

Mr Ojha further pointed out that despite the SIT's formation and Disha's father's statements in support of reopening the case, there was a significant delay in action from the authorities.

"In January 2024, a formal complaint was filed by Disha's father, which included evidence and sought to register a case of gang rape and murder against individuals such as Aditya Thackeray. However, the complaint was delayed for many months, and despite submitting substantial evidence, the case was not registered," Mr Ojha added.

The advocate highlighted key unanswered questions in the case, which he believes require urgent attention.

"Disha Salian's father is demanding answers to four crucial questions: Was Aditya Thackeray's mobile tower location linked to the incident? Was he in the vicinity at the time? Why was a false post-mortem report created? And why were witnesses reportedly threatened?" he said.

Mr Ojha stressed that these unresolved issues point to serious manipulations in the investigation and the need for transparency and accountability.

He also noted that the original claims made by the police, such as the narrative of Disha Salian's death by falling from the 14th floor without any visible injuries, raise doubts.

"When the post-mortem report shows no fractures or blood loss, it raises serious questions about the authenticity of the investigation. The authorities must look into these discrepancies," Mr Ojha concluded.

Sushant (34), popularly known as SSR, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, sparking a major controversy. The investigation was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report, conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, stated the cause of death was asphyxia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)