Yes, Judges' Dispute Remains, Centre's Lawyer Admits To NDTV

The rift between the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, and the four Supreme Court judges who took him on publicly, has not been settled , Attorney General KK Venugopal said today, retracting his own words."From what has been reported in The Hindu, I accept that the judges' conflict is not settled," he told NDTV. Sources say talks to resolve the conflict will continue.Yesterday, Mr Venugopal had said that the five top judges of the country had ended their differences in an informal meeting over tea at the Supreme Court lounge, where judges spend some time daily before going to court."There was an informal meeting in the morning. Now everything has been settled, courts are functioning," Mr Venugopal had said on Monday.Reports said that the judges spoke openly after all staff was ordered out of the lounge. Later, the Chief Justice "smiled but didn't answer" when the rebellion of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph was raised in his courtroom.After the chat with the Chief Justice, the four judges went about "business as usual", it was reported.The Hindu quotes sources close to the four judges as saying that it was "deliberate misinformation" and there had been "no attempts so far to resolve the issues raised by the judges". The Bar Council of India also said its members had met 15 judges of the Supreme Court and they had all assured that the crisis had been resolved. "Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)," Bar Council chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.On Friday, the four judges held a press conference at the house of Justice Chelameswar, who is the most senior judge in the country after Justice Misra, and spoke out against the allocation of sensitive cases to junior judges . Without an independent judiciary, they said, "democracy wouldn't survive".