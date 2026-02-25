ABVP Alleges Azim Premji University Promoting J&K 'Secession', Stages Protest

The ABVP on Tuesday staged a demonstration against city-based Azim Premji University, alleging that an event at the institution was promoting separatism and secession of Jammu and Kashmir and an insult to the Indian Army.

The institution denied the programme was held.

Raising slogans, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad smeared the university's nameplate with black ink and claimed that the event was part of a larger agenda to "divide" India and Kashmir.

In an official statement, Azim Premji University said that it had not authorised any event of this nature, saying that it follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus.

"This event which was allegedly planned by a small group of students did not happen at all," it said and strongly condemned the "ruckus" and "violence" unleashed inside campus this evening.

The protesters alleged that a programme conducted inside the campus by the All India Students' Association (AISA) backed organisation Spark opposed India and promoted anti-national thoughts.

The agitators also claimed that Spark was promoting that Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India.

The poster of the programme shared by the agitators showed that it was related to the Kunan-Poshpora incident which reportedly was held on February 23.

The poster read, "Kunan-Poshpora saw one of the most gruesome incidents of alleged mass rape on the intervening night of February 23-24, 1991." "35 years on, not a single conviction has taken place. Despite there being constant pressure to close the case, the victims are still fighting an unequal battle for justice. This is just one among numerous instances of violence inflicted on the people of Kashmir," the poster by Spark, a students' body, wrote.

In the statement, Azim Premji University said, "Today (February 24) evening around 6 pm, a group of 20 people forced their way into our campus... they shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of our security guards and students. We reported the incident immediately to the local police station (Sarjapura). The police acted swiftly and rounded them up." According to the university, those who had forced their entry into the campus were protesting about an event that they claimed was going to be held on our campus.

"The Azim Premji University had not authorised any event of this nature. The university follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event which was allegedly planned by a small group of students did not happen at all," it said.

"We strongly condemn the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people," it added.

The ABVP protesters further claimed that when they objected to the event, they were detained inside the campus and allegedly assaulted.

"Through students, they made them hold the Indian flag and assault us with slippers. Our activists, who were holding the Indian flag, were attacked with slippers. We strongly condemn this," a protester said, adding that the organisation would continue its agitation until action was taken against the university.

Bengaluru Rural District Police said in a post on 'X' that protesters had been taken into custody as a precaution and that all necessary measures were taken to ensure law and order was maintained. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

ABVP activists also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against the organisers of the event.

They demanded a ban on AISA and its affiliate organisations immediately and an inquiry against the students and leaders organising such events on the university campus.

