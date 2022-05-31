Company Boss On The Run For Duping People Of Crores Arrested

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the Managing Director (MD) of a fraudster company, accused of duping Punjab and Haryana citizens in the lieu of hefty returns on investment, from Gujarat.

According to a spokesperson of Haryana Police, the accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Ladi of Amritsar's Sant Vihar Colony was absconding for the last five years and had a number of cases registered against him in the various districts of Punjab including Fatehabad, Rupnagar, Barnala, Tapan Mandi, Bathinda, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Mohali etc.

"After getting complaints from people from dozens of villages on 26 January 2017 in Fatehabad district, the police registered a case against Ladi and Jaswinder of Barnala, Sandeep Singla and his son Saurabh Singla of Bhatia Nagar Tohana, and Avtar Singh from Bassi Pathana Punjab for duping people with crores of rupees by luring them for hefty interests for investing money in their companies and later went absconding," he said.

The police had already arrested Sandeep Singla, Saurabh Singla, and Avtar Singh on the charges of embezzlement and fraud, while the MD Jagjit Singh alias Ladi was absconding.

