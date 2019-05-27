Kerala Man Aboard Saudi Flight Unzips In Front Of Woman Crew, Detained

The man, on board a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight, has been identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen (File)

A 24-year-old man from Kerala on board a Saudi Airlines flight from Jeddah to New Delhi unzipped his pants on being stopped by a lady cabin staff from lighting a cigarette.

The man has been identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam in Kerala.

According to airport sources in Delhi, Shamsudeen first verbally abused the woman crew member and refused to stop from lighting a cigarette.

"The man created a ruckus. When the woman cabin staff called her colleagues for assistance, the man allegedly unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures," a source said.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the crew members reported the incident to the airport operations control centre following which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were informed.

The security personnel then detained the accused and took him to the IGI Airport police station. He was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

The accused has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).