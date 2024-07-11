Watch: Fliers Slide Down Plane After Its Landing Gear Catches Fire In Pak

CAA fire vehicles were able to extinguish the flames engulfing the landing gear.

Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Pakistan's Peshawar airport on Thursday, prompting a swift evacuation of all 276 passengers and 21 crew members to safety.

The plane caught fire upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers witnessed smoke and sparks emanating from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft as it landed and alerted the pilots.

पाकिस्तान के पेशावर हवाई अड्डे पर सऊदी अरब का विमान उतरते समय हादसे का शिकार, मुसाफ़िरों को आपातकालीन द्वार से ऐसे निकाला गया pic.twitter.com/PsRoKv7m87 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) July 11, 2024

At the same time, they informed the airport fire and rescue services.

Reaching the scene, CAA fire vehicles were able to extinguish the flames engulfing the landing gear, the statement read.

"The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident," Saifullah said.

"All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide." According to Peshawar airport officials, the airport is operational, and all flights will continue as per their schedules.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)