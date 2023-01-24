AAP's Raghav Chadha To Get 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'

Raghav Chadha studied at the London School of Economics

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been selected for the "Outstanding Achiever" honour at the India UK Achievers Honours in London for the "Government and Politics" category. The honour recognises individuals who demonstrate "excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet".

Mr Chadha will receive the award on Wednesday.

The India UK Achievers Honours celebrates the educational and professional achievements of young Indians who have studied in the UK. Mr Chadha studied at the London School of Economics. In 2022, at just 33, he became the youngest Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

"This award is not a recognition of an individual's achievements but the recognition of a new brand of politics introduced by my leader, Arvind Kejriwal. India's fastest-growing political start-up, the Aam Aadmi Party, is truly representative of its people. This award recognises the journey of an alumnus of the London School of Economics to a torch bearer of the Kejriwal School of Politics, of which I am a student, and so are many faceless and nameless grassroots karyakartas," Mr Chadha said.

"I dedicate this award to my leader Arvind Kejriwal Ji and those who have worked tirelessly to build this party. This award will motivate me to work harder and serve the people of my country to the best of my ability," he added.

The award ceremony will be held in London, including receptions at the UK Parliament. It has been organised by the NISAU UK in partnership with the British Council in India, supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade and the UK Higher Education sector.

This is the second international recognition for Mr Chadha within a year. Last year, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the most coveted World Economic Forum.