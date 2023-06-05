AAP's Manish Sisodia Denied Interim Bail, Can Meet Ailing Wife Once

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's request for interim bail in Delhi liquor policy case was today denied by the Delhi High Court. The former Delhi deputy chief minister had sought release on the ground of being the sole caretaker of his ailing wife.

Even though his bail has been rejected, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has allowed Mr Sisodia to meet his wife in custody for one day as per her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm.

Mr Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is in judicial custody in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was scrapped at the end of September last year amid allegations of corruption.

On May 30, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Mr Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

In the CBI case, the high court has kept the interim bail plea pending for July.