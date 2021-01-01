'Are You Back From Milan?': AAP Trolls Rahul Gandhi's New Year's Wish

Rahul Gandhi is on a personal visit to Italy. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a personal visit to Italy, responding to his New Year's tweet with a question: "Are you back from Milan?"

In his New Year's greeting, Rahul Gandhi had wished everyone a "happy new year", remembering those "we lost" and who "protect" and "sacrifice for us".

"My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour," Mr Gandhi wrote in his tweet, reiterating his backing for the thousands who have been protesting for over a month against a clutch of new agricultural laws passed by parliament in September.

Are you back from Milan? https://t.co/dVkBbblj5S — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 1, 2021

Rahul Gandhi has often faced brickbats from his political opponents over his vacations and time-outs, with many questioning whether he has the tenacity to take on politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old came under attack from the BJP that took a dig at him over his foreign trip as the party celebrated its 136th Foundation Day today.

The Congress said that the BJP should not have any objection to Mr Gandhi visiting an ailing relative.

"Rahul Gandhi has gone out on a short personal visit to meet up with an ailing relative, who is seriously sick. He has not gone out on a holiday. He also meets up with his maternal grandmother this time of the year, every year. I don't think the BJP should have objections to him visiting an ailing relative," Randeep Surjewala said, according to news agency PTI.

Mr Gandhi's trip abroad comes shortly after top party leaders met about a week ago, including those who have called for sweeping organizational changes over the poor electoral performance. While Mr Gandhi told the leaders at the meet he is "ready to work for the party as all desire", sources have told NDTV he is firm on his decision on not returning as the party president.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also avoided answering questions on brother Rahul while talking to the reporters amid celebrations at the Delhi headquarters.