AAP To Contest 35 Seats In Meghalaya Assembly Election

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly are due in the first half of this year as the term of the present Assembly expires on March 6.
"We are hoping to field 35 candidates for the next election as we have good chance of winning," AAP state president Wanshwa Nongtdu told reporters here. He claimed the chances of the AAP are "good".
The AAP leader also exuded confidence that the party will form the next government by fielding "common man" as its candidates.
"We are Aam aadmi and we will have common man as candidates, we have few retired officers, few intellectuals who want to contest and we prefer our candidates be to be AAP candidates," he said.
Comments
According to the AAP leader, the candidates have been approved by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party observer for the North East, Rakesh Sinha.