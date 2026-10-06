AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead By Men On Bikes In Poll-Bound Punjab

Days after a former sarpanch was killed in Ludhiana, the sarpanch of Toot village in Tarn Taran district was shot dead by attackers on a motorcycle when he was heading to a local market on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, Ashwani Kumar was travelling towards Dana Mandi in Toot in an Innova with his driver, son and accountant. When the vehicle neared the village, unidentified men on a bike opened indiscriminate fire.

Ashwani Kumar suffered bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital in Patti, where he was declared dead.

His assistant, Chamkaur Singh, also sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment. The attackers fled the spot on their motorcycle.

"Police are working to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the murder," said an official.

On Saturday, Navtej Singh, a former sarpanch of Manewal village, was shot dead in a similar fashion in Ludhiana. He was driving back home when two men on a bike intercepted his Innova and fired at least 10 rounds. The shooting was captured on the SUV's dashcam.



READ | Popular LGBTQ Influencer And Makeup Artist Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar

On the same day, Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot and killed by two men on a bike in Amritsar. Sandhu was a member of the LGBTQ community and the purported social media handle of a gang member claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging the influencer had "spoilt" Punjab.

Sandhu, whose first name was Madhusudan, often appeared as a guest on podcasts to discuss makeup, the movie business, and gender issues, and constantly faced homophobic trolling on social media.

READ | 'Punjab Given To Mafias': Bhagwant Mann Under Fire Over Influencer's Murder

The murders have raised questions about law and order in the state, where Assembly elections are expected to be held in a few months.