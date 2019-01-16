Another AAP Lawmaker From Punjab Resigns, Cites 'Autocratic Functioning'

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP legislator from Punjab, Baldev Singh resigned from its primary membership (File)

Another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab, Baldev Singh, on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, citing "autocratic functioning", "double standards" and giving up the party's basic ideology and principles.

Baldev Singh, who is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito assembly seat, sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles," he wrote in his resignation letter.

Earlier citing the "dictatorial attitude" of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, lawmaker Sukhpal Singh Khaira had on January 6 resigned from the party's primary membership.

Lawyer-activist HS Phoolka had also recently quit from the AAP's primary membership. He had earlier resigned from the Punjab Assembly. He was the AAP legislator from the Dakha Assembly seat.