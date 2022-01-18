AAP Names Bhagwant Mann As Its Punjab Chief Minister Candidate

Bhagwant Mann is a two-time MP from Punjab's Sangrur seat

Bhagwant Mann is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal announced today after an unusual televote in which people were asked to phone in their choice.

Bhagwant Mann received more than 93 per cent of the votes received through phone and WhatsApp, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Around 3 per cent votes were in the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief. A few votes that were in favour of Mr Kejriwal were declared invalid.

"It is clear that AAP will win the Punjab election. In a way, the person chosen as the Chief Ministerial candidate will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab," Mr Kejriwal said.