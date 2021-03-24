AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's 2-Year Jail Term In Assault Case Suspended

Somnath Bharti was convicted and sentenced in January this year. (FILE)

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's conviction and two-year jail sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff has been suspended by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Mr Bharti approached the court earlier today after his conviction and sentence in the assault case was upheld by a Delhi sessions court.

Justice Suresh Kait, while dictating the order, also sought the Delhi government's response on Mr Bharti's plea challenging his conviction and the sentence.

In his plea before the high court, he sought setting aside of the trial court's verdict and suspension of sentence during the pendency of the revision petition. He has also sought a stay on his conviction in the case.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on May 20.

He was taken into custody and sent to prison after the pronouncement of the verdict by the trial court on Tuesday.

The controversial MLA was convicted and sentenced in January this year for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016.

The prosecution had said that Mr Bharti, along with his supporters, had brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences using a construction machine.

After his sentencing, Mr Bharti had said that he had full faith in the judiciary.