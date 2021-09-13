AAP Leaders Launch UP Campaign With Prayers At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh had lunch with over a hundred seers

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya as they launched the party's campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The two will also lead the Aam Aadmi Party's Tiranga Yatra Tuesday in Faizabad that will start from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujauddaulah and end at Gandhi Park in the city.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh - the party's in-charge for Uttar Pradesh affairs offered their prayers amid the chantings of mantras. They also took a dip in the Saryu river and had lunch with sadhus.

"I prayed to Lord Rama for the establishment of the Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh," Mr Sisodia said.

He said he also prayed to Lord Hanumana at the Hanumangarhi temple to bless the AAP so that it can form a government in Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state can get a good education, quality health services, electricity, water and employment "like in Delhi".

The two leaders recited the verses of "Hanuman Chalisa" at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Delhi's ruling party launching its Uttar Pradesh campaign from Ayodhya becomes symbolically important. Political parties including the BJP, the SP the BSP have used Ayodhya to kick start their campaigns as momentum begins building for the 2022 polls.

The Supreme Court's 2019 verdict, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, has brought the issue back to the front ahead of the crucial polls.

The AAP leaders also met seers who invited them to "Bada Sthan" temple, where Mr Sisodia and Mr Singh were given a warm welcome. They also had food with the sadhus.

The lunch - a vegetarian affair - was prepared in "Desi Ghee" and was attended by over a hundred prominent sadhus.

"Ram Rajya is still the highest inspiration for clean governance and administration," Mr Sisodia said. "With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of saints, the AAP under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is becoming a new definition of politics of honesty and development."

The Tiranga Yatra will give a new dimension to such politics, he added.

"With the blessings of Shri Ramchandra ji, we will raise the tricolor and teach real nationalism," said Mr Sisodia.