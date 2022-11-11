AAP Leader Somnath Bharti Warned By UP Court Over Non-Appearance

A local court in UP has warned AAP's Somnath Bharti for not appearing before it. (File)

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur has issued a warning to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti for not appearing before it.

Mr Bharti is accused of making indecent remarks about children born in government hospitals while touring Uttar Pradesh in January 2021, government advocate Kalika Prasad Mishra said.

Jagdishpur resident Somnath Sahu had lodged a complaint against him on January 9, 2021, Mr Mishra said.

Mr Mishra added that owing to Mr Bharti's absence from the MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, the judge issued a warning to him on Thursday and fixed the next date of hearing for November 17.

