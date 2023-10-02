'Will Raise Old Pension Scheme In Parliament...': AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh questioned system where MLAs and MPs receive pensions for their entire lives

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh announced his intention to raise the issue of the Old Pension Scheme in Parliament when his membership in the Rajya Sabha is revoked.

He expressed his concern for the employees of the country who have been advocating for the restoration of the old pension scheme and questioned the system where MLAs and MPs receive pensions for their entire lives while employees who have worked for 40 years are denied such benefits.

Addressing a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Sanjay Singh said, "The employees of the country opened a front against the Modi government regarding the restoration of old pension. MLAs and MPs get pensions for their whole life even if they work for 40 days. Why no pension for an employee who has worked for 40 years? I will raise this issue before Parliament after my membership gets revoked. Arvind Kejriwal's slogan is where AAP rules there is an old pension."

Earlier employees of central and state government and public sector undertakings (PSUs) held a protest at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS) by the central government and expressed their dissatisfaction with the current National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The protest named 'Pension Shankhnaad Maharally' was organised under the aegis of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) to put pressure on the Union government to nix the existing National Pension Scheme (NPS) and bring back the OPS.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have supported the demands of the protesters and asked the BJP government at the Centre to bring back the OPS.

"Old pension is the right of the employees. State governments led by Congress have restored the old pension scheme. Our policy regarding this is clear - employees must get their rights. Modi government should restore the old pension, and honour the workers who serve the country," Congress said earlier.

States like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have announced the bringing back of OPS. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that his party strongly supports bringing back OPS, adding that NPS (New Pension Scheme) is an "injustice against employees".

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person.

Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004.

