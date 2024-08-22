AAP, Dushyant Chautala's JJP Say No Talk About Pre-poll Alliance In Haryana

The AAP had said last month it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party made it clear on Thursday they were not in talks for a pre-poll alliance in Haryana. Speaking at Fatehabad, senior AAP leader Sandeep Pathak dismissed suggestions there was any discussion going on about a tie-up with the JJP for the October 1 polls, while the JJP's Dushyant Chautala said in Jind his party was prepared to fight all the 90 seats in the state.

Mr Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, said it is the media which keeps on talking about such an alliance.

Mr Pathak also said his party will announce its candidates for the assembly polls soon. There is no discussion going on about the alliance with the JJP, he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of his party workers and office-bearers.

He held two meetings on Thursday: one at Fatehabad (with workers and officer-bearers from Sirsa and Hisar Lok Sabha segments), and the other at Bhiwani (with workers and office-bearers from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Rohtak Lok Sabha segments).

On being asked about any possibility of an alliance with JJP, Mr Pathak said, "We do not know with which party JJP is forming an alliance I want to tell Dushyant Chautala not to spread confusion about alliance." There is no discussion going on about the alliance with JJP, he said assertively.

The AAP had said last month it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, claiming that people want change and are looking at the party with great hope.

In Jind, Mr Chautala, many of whose party MLAs have quit, said, "We are prepared for all 90 seats. The JJP will win more seats than last time. We will hold the key to Vidhan Sabha," he said.

On being asked if they will enter into a tie-up with any party, Mr Chautala said there has been no discussion so far regarding alliance yet.

When he was asked about the AAP, Mr Chautala quipped, "The AAP already has an alliance with Congress (part of INDIA bloc)".

Meanwhile, Pathak said Aam Aadmi Party workers will be going door-to-door and make people aware about Arvind Kejriwal's "guarantees" and appeal to them to vote for change this time.

