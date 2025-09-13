AAP Dissolves Delhi Women's Wing Amidst Organisational Restructuring

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit on Friday announced the dissolution of its women's wing with immediate effect.

In a post on X, AAP stated that a new wing would be introduced soon. Until then, Sarika Chaudhary, who is a councillor from Ward 142 in Daryaganj, will serve as the acting state president of the women's wing in Delhi.

Chaudhary previously headed the women's wing.

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi unit hereby dissolves its entire Women's Wing with immediate effect 🚨



A new Women's Wing will be announced soon. Until then @SarikaSamar ji will serve as the Working State President of the Women's Wing Delhi unit. pic.twitter.com/VHtjadj3KA — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) September 12, 2025

After losing its stronghold in Delhi in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, AAP initiated a major organisational restructuring, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Gopal Rai.

Following the Assembly polls in February, the party also announced a reorganisation of its front organisations to strengthen its presence throughout the national capital.



