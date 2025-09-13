Advertisement
AAP Dissolves Delhi Women's Wing Amidst Organisational Restructuring

After losing its stronghold in Delhi in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, AAP initiated a major organisational restructuring.

After losing Delhi polls, AAP appointed ex-minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as new president of its Delhi unit

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit on Friday announced the dissolution of its women's wing with immediate effect.

In a post on X, AAP stated that a new wing would be introduced soon. Until then, Sarika Chaudhary, who is a councillor from Ward 142 in Daryaganj, will serve as the acting state president of the women's wing in Delhi.

Chaudhary previously headed the women's wing.

After losing its stronghold in Delhi in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, AAP initiated a major organisational restructuring, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Gopal Rai.

Following the Assembly polls in February, the party also announced a reorganisation of its front organisations to strengthen its presence throughout the national capital.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

