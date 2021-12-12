AAP Rubbishes Speculations Of Alliance With Trinamool In Goa

Atishi said that AAP will give Goa a "fresh alternative".

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi today rubbished speculations of her party's alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming Goa state assembly elections. "I say with full responsibility that there will be no alliance with TMC," she said, responding to a report in a Bangla news website that suggested the two parties have held a round of discussions on the same. "...there is no question of any talks with them," the AAP leader added.

The Bangla news report had further claimed that the next round of talks between the two parties would be held during Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee's upcoming Goa visit. Ms Banerjee is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state tomorrow, her second visit in less than two months. Dismissing the report, Atishi said that AAP will give Goa a "fresh alternative".

"We are determined to give Goa a fresh alternative with good candidates and form an honest corruption-free government," she said.

I say with full responsibility that there will be no alliance with TMC. So, there is no question of any talks with them.



We are determined to give Goa a fresh alternative with good candidates and form a honest corruption free government. https://t.co/jRNZafFqqi — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) December 12, 2021

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the 2017 Goa Assembly polls but did not win a single seat.

The TMC, which recently announced that it would contest all the 40 seats in the Goa Assembly, has tied up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the oldest regional outfit in the coastal state.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats but failed to form the government.

Later, the BJP forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.