Aadhaar Linking: All Your Questions Answered Here

Aadhaar linking is mandatory for all Indians, says government, and has asked the people to verify bank account, PAN, welfare schemes and SIM cards by linking them to the 12-digit unique biometric Aadhaar number. This, the government says, would reduce the possibility of fraud, corruption and track unaccounted wealth. The Centre has already mandated that Aadhaar card will be required to open new bank accounts and for transactions above Rs 50,000. All existing account holders will also have to submit their Aadhaar details, failing which accounts will be deemed invalid.



Here are some FAQs on Aadhaar and Aadhaar linking deadlines:



What is Aadhaar?



Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. It is issued by Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI.



What all should I link with my Aadhaar?



Bank accounts, National Savings Certificates (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra, Insurance policies, Mutual Funds, Permanent Account Number (PAN), SIM cards, DMAT Accounts, Welfare schemes like public distribution services (PDS), cooking gas LPG, MNREGS, scholarships, Prime Minister's Jan DhanYojna, Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Social Assistance Programme and pensions among others.



Is linking bank account, PAN and mobile SIM with Aadhar mandatory?



Linking Aadhaar with PAN, bank account and mobile SIM, along other government services is mandatory and its deadlines are "valid and lawful," UIDAI that issues the Aadhaar number said on December 7, 2017.



What is the deadline for Aadhaar linking?



The deadline for verifying bank accounts and income tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) by providing Aadhaar is December 31, for SIM cards it is February 6.



Is there a new deadline for Aadhaar linking?



The new deadline is for those who do not have Aadhaar cards. They can get the Aadhaar linked with various services by March 31.



How to link Aadhaar with EPF Account?



For linking Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar, visit EPFO's website www.epfindia.gov.in. This facility is available at the Online Services section on the EPFO website. Then select the "eKYC Portal" link. On the next page, the user can proceed by clicking on the 'Link UAN Aadhaar' link.

For using this facility, the EFPO subscriber will have to provide his/her UAN. An OTP will be sent to his/her mobile linked with UAN. After OTP verification, the member will have to provide his/her Aadhaar Number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar. After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar details, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar.

How to link Aadhaar with LIC Policy?

Log in to LIC's website. The link for linking Aadhaar and PAN with LIC policies is displayed prominently on LIC's homepage. Click on the link and enter the mobile number as registered with UIDAI. After reading the checklist, click on the Proceed button at the bottom of the page. After submitting the details in the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration for linkage. After verification with UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, (which may take a few days), a SMS/mail confirmation will be sent to you.



How to request change in Aadhaar address by post?



An Aadhaar holder looking to correct or update the address on his or her Aadhaar card is required to print out this form in physical form, print it out, fill it and send it over to UIDAI, Hyderabad by post on the following address: UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034, India. The documents required for address change include passport, bank statement/passbook, statement of Post Office account/passbook, ration card, voter id, driving license, water bill and telephone landline bill, among others. The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months.



