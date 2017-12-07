Latest On Aadhaar, Six Aadhaar-Linking Deadlines To Watch Out For

Refuting social media messages, the UIDAI said that there is no SC stay on aadhaar linking

As deadlines for linking Aadhaar with PAN, bank account, mobile phone SIM and other government services loom nearer, UIDAI has clarified that as of now there is no extension on the deadlines which stand "valid and lawful", and there is no change in them. To speed up the process of linking various government schemes with the 12-digit biometric number, the government has set up various deadlines. Most of these deadlines are set for the end of the year at December 31.

However the deadline for linking SIM with Aadhaar is February 6, 2018. UIDAI issues Unique Identification numbers (UID) or Aadhaar. Refuting social media messages, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that as on date there is no stay from the Supreme Court on Aadhaar and its linking to various services. "That Aadhaar Act being in force, all notifications for requiring Aadhaar for various welfare programmes, verifying bank account, PAN card and SIM card with Aadhaar stand valid and lawful," UIDAI said in a statement.

"Today's legal position is that there is no stay as on December 7, 2017 from the Supreme Court on Aadhaar and its linking to various services," it added. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Deepak Mishra, is expected next week to issue an interim order in the matter.

Here are six things that must be linked to Aadhaar according to latest UIDAI directive:

1) Aadhaar-bank accounts/financial services linking:

Those already holding bank accounts are required to furnish the Aadhaar number by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational, according to a notification from the revenue department.

2) Aadhaar-PPF, NSC linking

For opening a post office account or investing in small savings schemes such as National Savings Certificates (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra, Aadhaar is a must. While Aadhaar holders are required to mandatorily produce the Aadhaar, those not having an Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number as yet can quote the EID or enrolment identity number of their Aadhaar application, the government has said.

Existing depositors can update their Aadhaar number till December 31, 2017, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry.

3) Aadhaar- Insurance policy linking:

According to a government directive, Aadhaar and PAN have to be linked with insurance policies by December 31. India's biggest life insurer LIC has provided both online as well as offline facilities to its policyholders for linking Aadhaar and PAN to insurance policies.

4) Aadhaar-mutual fund linking

Whether you are a first time investor to mutual funds or seasoned trader, new regulations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have mandated that everyone must link their aadhaar number to their mutual funds profile. The amendment to eKYC (Know Your Customer) norms will be used to track the legality of funds used for investments.

5) Aadhaar linking with PAN

The government has said that it is mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with PAN card for processing of income tax returns. The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN, issued by the Income Tax Department, with Aadhaar is December 31.

6) Aadhaar linking with SIM

The government has said that it is mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with mobile SIM. The deadline for this is February 6, next year. (With Agency Inputs)



