Have You Linked PF Account With Aadhaar? How To Do It Online

How To Link PF Account With Aadhaar Card Number Online

Now, you have the facility to link your EPF or employee provident fund account with Aadhaar number online. Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) , which manages the money in your EPF account, has recently launched this facility for linking subscribers' UAN with Aadhaar online. An Aadhaar-backed UAN helps the subscriber avail many facilities, including submission of claims directly to EPFO without employers' attestation. UAN is a unique number assigneed to an employee; it acts as a marker for EPFO services. The UAN acts as an umbrella for the multiple member IDs allotted to an individual by different establishments.

For linking UAN with Aadhaar, visit EPFO's website www.epfindia.gov.in. This facility is available at the Online Services section on the EPFO website. Then select the "eKYC Portal" link.



Benefits of Linking UAN With Aadhaar

Other Developments For Benefit of EPFO Subscribers

On the next page, the user can proceed by clicking on the 'Link UAN Aadhaar' link.(Using this facility, EPFO members can online link their respective UAN with Aadhaar)For using this facility, the EFPO subscriber will have to provide his/her UAN. "An OTP will be sent to his/her mobile linked with UAN. After OTP verification, the member will have to provide his/her Aadhaar Number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar. After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar details, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar," EPFO says.EPFO in a recent tweet highlighted the benefits of seeding your EFP account with Aadhaar number: Submit claims directly to EPFO without employers' attestation : EPFO members can complete the whole process online without interacting with the employer. The claim submitted by the member would flow in a soft form to the EPFO database, where it will be processed and the member's bank account will be credited.Receive monthly updates on the mobile number registered with your UANDownload e-passbook and check your passbook balance and other details: A subscriber can also check PF balance through a missed call and EPFO's app.File/update nomination form onlineEdit personal detailsLink multiple EPF accounts allotted over the yearsEPFO has smoothened the process for allotment of UAN or Universal Account Number. UAN, which is a unique number assigned to an employee, acts as an umbrella for the multiple member Ids allotted to an individual by different establishments where he or she has worked. UAN helps link multiple member ids allotted to a single employee under a single Universal Account Number or UAN. With the help of EPFO's new facility a person who does not have a UAN and is looking for employment can generate the UAN and submit to the employer. "Now, the citizen on going for an employment can submit generated UAN to the employer so that the same UAN will be linked to the member ID allotted to member in that establishment," EPFO said in a notification dated November.