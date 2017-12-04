Have You Linked PF Account With Aadhaar? How To Do It Online

How To Link PF Account With Aadhaar Card Number Online
For linking UAN with Aadhaar, visit EPFO's website www.epfindia.gov.in. This facility is available at the Online Services section on the EPFO website. Then select the "eKYC Portal" link.
On the next page, the user can proceed by clicking on the 'Link UAN Aadhaar' link.
(Using this facility, EPFO members can online link their respective UAN with Aadhaar)
For using this facility, the EFPO subscriber will have to provide his/her UAN. "An OTP will be sent to his/her mobile linked with UAN. After OTP verification, the member will have to provide his/her Aadhaar Number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar. After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar details, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar," EPFO says.
Benefits of Linking UAN With Aadhaar
EPFO in a recent tweet highlighted the benefits of seeding your EFP account with Aadhaar number:
Submit claims directly to EPFO without employers' attestation: EPFO members can complete the whole process online without interacting with the employer. The claim submitted by the member would flow in a soft form to the EPFO database, where it will be processed and the member's bank account will be credited.
Individuals can submit claims directly to EPFO without employers.There are many Benefits of Aadhaar backed UAN. pic.twitter.com/4VnNZ7b5s4— EPF INDIA (@socialepfo) August 25, 2017
Receive monthly updates on the mobile number registered with your UAN
Download e-passbook and check your passbook balance and other details: A subscriber can also check PF balance through a missed call and EPFO's app.
File/update nomination form online
Edit personal details
Link multiple EPF accounts allotted over the years
Other Developments For Benefit of EPFO Subscribers
EPFO has smoothened the process for allotment of UAN or Universal Account Number. UAN, which is a unique number assigned to an employee, acts as an umbrella for the multiple member Ids allotted to an individual by different establishments where he or she has worked. UAN helps link multiple member ids allotted to a single employee under a single Universal Account Number or UAN. With the help of EPFO's new facility a person who does not have a UAN and is looking for employment can generate the UAN and submit to the employer. "Now, the citizen on going for an employment can submit generated UAN to the employer so that the same UAN will be linked to the member ID allotted to member in that establishment," EPFO said in a notification dated November.