Have You Linked PF Account With Aadhaar? How To Do It Online

How To Link PF Account With Aadhaar Card Number Online

Now, you have the facility to link your EPF or employee provident fund account with Aadhaar number online. Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) , which manages the money in your EPF account, has recently launched this facility for linking subscribers' UAN with Aadhaar online. An Aadhaar-backed UAN helps the subscriber avail many facilities, including submission of claims directly to EPFO without employers' attestation. UAN is a unique number assigneed to an employee; it acts as a marker for EPFO services. The UAN acts as an umbrella for the multiple member IDs allotted to an individual by different establishments.

For linking UAN with Aadhaar, visit EPFO's website www.epfindia.gov.in. This facility is available at the Online Services section on the EPFO website. Then select the "eKYC Portal" link.



Benefits of Linking UAN With Aadhaar

Individuals can submit claims directly to EPFO without employers.There are many Benefits of Aadhaar backed UAN. pic.twitter.com/4VnNZ7b5s4 — EPF INDIA (@socialepfo) August 25, 2017



