Aadhaar Card Issue Delayed, Man Threatens To Blow Up Haridwar Ghat: Cops

A man was arrested on Monday for making threatening calls to Uttarakhand chief minister over a delay in getting his Aadhaar card, the police said.

The accused called on Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

The call was made on November 9 and was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat who lodged a written complaint in Haridwar on Sunday.

The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to be "mentally alright" and is being interrogated.

Keshavanand hails from Pauri district and used to work at a "dhaba" (food joint) in Haridwar, he said.

According to preliminary interrogation, the man was angry as his Aadhaar card was not getting made, the official said.

He had issued similar threats in the past and had been penalised for it, Mr Kumar said. The man is being counselled, he added.

