A Video From The Wettest Place In The World. Courtesy: Anand Mahindra

The video from Mawsynram, Meghalaya was recorded from inside a car.

A video of the wettest place in the world has reminded industrialist Anand Mahindra of his school days. The clip is from Mawsynram, Meghalaya.

Mr Mahindra, in a Twitter post, confessed that he didn't know that Mawsynram is the wettest place on Earth. As per his knowledge, it was Cherrapunji, which is 10 kilometres (approx) from Mawsynram.

Retweeting the video, the business tycoon wrote, "When I was in school, the answer to "What is the wettest place in the world" was Cherrapunji. Didn't know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing."

In the video, which was recorded from inside a car, water is seen gushing out of a waterfall, sweeping across a bridge, as cars wait on the roadside.

In the background, a woman is heard saying, "See those clouds." Moments later, she and her family realised that it is the rain and waterfall.

The video has clocked over a million views on the social media platform. The text on the original video read, "The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like."

Social media users were quick enough to share their take on the latest video shared by Anand Mahindra.

A person shared his own experience and wrote, "My geography teacher, Mrs Vijayalakshmi from the mid-90s prided herself in knowing that Mawsynram was the wetter place. But she used to tell us to write Cherrapunji in board exams as the syllabus had not been updated. Coincidence that I was thinking of this knowledge of hers just last week."

Another spoke about the "tough competition" between Cherrapunji and Mawsynram.

The Northeast region, particularly Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, has received heavy rainfall in the last few days. A red alert was issued by the weather department till June 18.