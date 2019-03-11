A Look At The Special Observers For Election Commission In J&K

The observers will provide feedback to poll panel for holding assembly elections in J&K. (File photo)

The Election Commission has appointed three senior bureaucrats to assess the situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir for holding the Assembly elections in the state. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora identified the officers as Noor Mohammad and Vinod Zutchi, both ex-IAS officers, and former CRPF Inspector General Amarjjit Singh Gill. The poll panel will decide on elections in the state based on inputs from the bureaucrats.

Here are the three members of the committee who will work as special observers:

Noor Mohammad: A 1977 batch IAS officer, Noor Mohammad has a wide experience in election management. The retired IAS officer has worked closely with the Afghanistan government for holding elections in that country. Mr Mohammad is currently working as senior consultant in the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management or IIIDEM. He has worked as Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and Deputy Election Commissioner in the commission.

Mr Mohammad has also served as Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University from where he had obtained his B.Sc. (Hons.) and M.Sc. (Physics). He later pursued PhD from Lucknow University in Economics.

Vinod Zutshi: A former IAS officer of 1982 batch, Vinod Zutshi has served as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Rajasthan and Deputy Election Commissioner for many years, Vinod Zutshi has long experience in elections and has been contributing to the Commission as national and international trainer. He has 35 years experience of administration at district, state and national level and retired as Secretary, Ministry of Tourism in Februrary 2017. A MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, he had worked in the corporate sector for four years before joining IAS. He has also pursued law from Delhi University. His area of expertise include public policy and administration, election, management and law.

AS Gill: A retired IPS officer of 1972 batch from Rajasthan cadre, Amarjjit Singh Gill has served as the Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir and later as its Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He has wide experience in security management in difficult areas including those affected by Maoists. Born in Punjab, Mr Gill served Rajasthan Police in senior positions and has also experience of working on issues related to human rights.