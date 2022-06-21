A Look At Maharashtra Numbers As Sulking Minister, MLAs Camp In Gujarat

The total strength of Maharashtra Assembly is 288. With 2 legislators in jail and one dead, the number is down to 285. This means the majority mark in the Assembly, in the event of a trust vote, is now 143.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress currently has 151 legislators. The alliance also claims the support of some Independents.

The Sena has 55 MLAs, of whom 22 are learnt to be holed up in the Surat hotel. If these MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde resign, the Sena's number comes down to 33.

This would bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi's strength in the House to 129. With 22 MLAs resigning, the new majority mark in the House will be 132.