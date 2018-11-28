A 5-Foot Escape Artist, Terrorist Naveed Jatt Trained With Ajmal Kasab

Naveed Jatt had escaped from police custody in February, four months before Shujaat Bukhari killing.

Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt, killed by security forces in Kashmir today, trained at a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp along with 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the police have said.

20-year-old Naveed Jatt, wanted for the killing of Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari in June, was a member of Ajmal Kasab's group and trained in the same madrassa before crossing over in 2012. Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive in the Mumbai terror attack, was executed in 2012.

Jatt had escaped from police custody in Srinagar this February, four months before the editor's killing. He had been taken from the Srinagar Central Jail to a hospital for a check-up when gunmen broke him out, killing two policemen.

A video soon emerged of Jatt escaping. Only five feet tall, he was a notorious escape artiste.

In another video that was being circulated on social media, Jatt is seen running through a snowy forest in a green combat uniform. "You can see how much snow there is," he says breathlessly in the selfie video, as if giving a weather report. "It is everywhere. Yeh bahut khatarnak barf hai (this is very dangerous snow)."

The police believe Jatt was one of the three men on a bike who shot dead Mr Bukhari and his two guards on June 14, a day before Eid. The journalist collapsed after being hit with 17 bullets while he was about to leave his office in Srinagar's Press enclave. Jatt was a Lashkar "social media warrior" believed to be involved in luring young men and recruiting them for terror. "It's a success, a relief," news agency AFP quoted top police officer Munir Ahmad Khan as saying after the terrorist's death was confirmed.

This morning, the police received inputs that Jatt and another terrorist were hiding in a Budgam village. The state police and army launched a joint operation, following which a fierce gun battle erupted.

Jatt was said to be close to Lashkar chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and was likely to take over as the terror outfit's chief in Kashmir, the police believe. He had given them the slip at least six times in the past.

The terrorist's killing is seen as a major success for security forces. He used to operate in south and central Kashmir.