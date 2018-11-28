Terrorist Who Killed Kashmir Editor Shot Dead In Encounter: Sources

Naveed Jatt has been killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Budgam, say sources

Naveed Jatt was one of the two terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday police sources have told NDTV. Jatt had shot dead the editor of 'Rising Kashmir', Shujaat Bukhari and two of his guards, in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14.

A joint operation was launched by the state police and the army after specific intelligence early today in Chattergam area of Budgam. A fierce gun battle started after forces had zeroed in on two or three terrorists hiding in a building.

Naveed Jatt, a top Lashkar terrorist, who was on the wanted list of the police, had escaped from the SMHS hospital earlier this year, when jail authorities had taken him there for a checkup.

A resident of Multan in Pakistan, Naveed Jatt was arrested in June 2014, at Yaripora in Kulgam. He was involved in several killings in the state.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.