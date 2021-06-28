Top Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander Nadeem Abrar Arrested In Kashmir

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade the arrested two (Representational)

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir has today arrested a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander - Nadeem Abrar - who has been involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, officials said.

"Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us," Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

While Mr Kumar did not give any details about the arrest, sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint in Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the two.

According to the police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir's Lawaypora earlier this year.