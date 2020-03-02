98% Attendance Recorded During Board Exams In Violence-Hit Delhi: CBSE

2,837 students sat for the Class 12 exams, CBSE said (Representational)

Around 98 per cent attendance was recorded during the board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.

Class 12 and 10 students had their physics and music papers on Monday.

"A total of 2,888 students were to appear for the class 12 exam, of which 2,837 sat for the paper today, registering 98.2 per cent attendance," a senior CBSE official said.

On Sunday, the CBSE said any further delay may hamper chances of students securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who were not able to appear.

Authorities maintained that the death toll remained at 46 in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law that erupted a week ago even as bodies were found in drains in northeast Delhi on Sunday.