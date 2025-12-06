"95% Network Connectivity Re-Established, Signs Of Improvement": IndiGo

After days of chaos triggered by the disruption of flight operations, IndiGo has shared a big update. The airline has reestablished 95 per cent of its network connectivity in terms of destinations. The carrier operated to 135 out of the 138 destinations on Saturday and is on course to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of the day, IndiGo said in a statement.

Apologising again, the airline said, "While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers."

The low-cost airline had cancelled nearly a thousand flights yesterday, the "most severely impacted day" in terms of cancellations. In its statement, IndiGo said that it "operated a little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations".

“The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with a higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement,” said an airline spokesperson.