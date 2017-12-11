93 Cases Of Offensive Video Circulation Till November 30: Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha Police have registered 93 cases related to circulation of "objectionable" videos of women till November 30 this year.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while replying to a written question by Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the assembly, said 93 victims have approached the police this year after their objectionable videos went viral on the Internet.The number of such cases was 40 in 2016 and 42 in 2015, Mr Patnaik said, adding that a need-based cyber forensic expert may be roped in during investigations.Similarly, the number of bank frauds committed by cyber criminals till November 30 this year was 382 while it was 227 in 2016 and 262 in 2015, Mr Patnaik told the House.In all, the total number of cyber crimes registered by the police during this period was 559, 213 more than last year and 203 more than the year before, the CM said."Police have taken adequate measures to address this surge in cyber crimes in Odisha," Mr Patnaik said.In view of the steady surge in circulation of objectionable pictures and videos on social media, the Odisha Police on November 22, 2017 has issued an advisory for its officers and the general public to help check the menace.DGP R P Sharma said such activities will attract punishment under various sections of the IPC.The advisory requested the educational institutions and government offices to generate awareness about the safe use of Internet in the society, especially among the youth.