90 Arunachal Students March 65 Km To Protest Teachers' Shortage

At least 90 students from a school in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kesang district marched for 65 kilometres to highlight the alleged acute shortage of teachers at their institute.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) began the march from Nyangno village on Sunday, walked through the night and reached the district headquarters in Lemmi in the morning.

Led by students of Class 11 and 12, the protestors demanded immediate posting of teachers for the Geography and Political Science students. The students held posters reading 'a school without a teacher (is) just a building'.

They also raised slogans to press their demand.

The students said their repeated pleas for teachers were left unanswered by the school and higher education department officials.

Officials said the students did not inform the hostel warden or school authorities about the march.

The school's headmistress admitted there is a shortage of Geography and Political Science teachers, but it has adequate tutors for the remaining subjects. The courses have already been completed for the half-yearly examinations, she added.