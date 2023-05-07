9-Minute Power Cut During President Murmu's Address In Odisha

The snag at the high-security programme lasted from 11.56 AM to 12.05 PM.

Lights went off during President Droupadi Murmu's address at the 12th convocation of the Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanjadeo University in Odisha's Baripada on Saturday plunging the venue into darkness.

The snag at the high-security programme lasted from 11.56 AM to 12.05 PM. It took place barely a few minutes into's President Murmu's speech, but she continued as the mike system at the venue was unaffected.

The air conditioning system too worked normally.

President Murmu was heard saying that power is "playing hide and seek" and the large audience sat patiently to hear her though nothing was visible.

President Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, is considered the 'daughter of the soil'.

Tata Power, North Odisha Power Distribution Limited's CEO Bhaskar Sarkar said that there was no distribution disruption in the hall and the glitch was perhaps due to some defects in the electrical wiring.

University vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy regretted the incident and apologised for the power glitch during President Murmu's speech.

"I am extremely sorry and blame myself for the unfortunate incident. We are ashamed for the power failure. We will certainly probe into the incident and action will be taken against persons responsible for the incident," the VC told reporters.

He said the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation Limited had supplied the generator for the event. "We will ask them the reason for the power snag.

